ICAI Releases Admit Cards for CA July 2021 Exams, How to Download

ICAI CA foundation, intermediate, and final exam admit card released. Image used for representation purpose.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday, 21 June, released the admit card for Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New examination. These exams are scheduled to be conducted in July 2021.
Candidates who have registered for any of the above mentioned examination, can download their admit card from ICIA's official website: icaiexam.icai.org.
The official notification states that no physical admit card will be sent to any candidate. "Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website," it added.
Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination - Old Scheme
Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination - New Scheme
Final Course Examination - Old and New Scheme
