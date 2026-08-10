Influencer Files Complaint Against Abhijeet Dipke, Seeks Arrest

Ansari also claimed that Dipke’s men attacked him twice, and that there are already two cases filed regarding these incidents. He said, “I have filed a written complaint against Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP party, with the Delhi DCP, because I have proof that his men attacked me. I was attacked in Pune and in Aurangabad. There are already 2 cases filed on that. I want the Delhi police to immediately arrest Dipke.”