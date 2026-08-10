Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Breaking news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Influencer Files Complaint Against Abhijeet Dipke, Seeks Arrest

Influencer Files Complaint Against Abhijeet Dipke, Seeks Arrest

Influencer Faizan Ansari files complaint against Abhijeet Dipke, alleging criminal conspiracy and seeking his arrest

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<div class="paragraphs"><p>CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed supporters a day after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, describing the 37-day NEET paper leak protest as challenging and thanking both supporters and critics for their role in the campaign.</p></div>
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed supporters a day after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, describing the 37-day NEET paper leak protest as challenging and thanking both supporters and critics for their role in the campaign.

(Photo: X)

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Social media influencer Faizan Ansari has filed a formal complaint against Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke at the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi. Ansari has accused Dipke of being a “Pakistani agent” and has demanded his immediate arrest. The complaint also alleges that Dipke’s associates attacked Ansari on two separate occasions, once in Pune and once in Aurangabad.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Ansari presented a copy of his written complaint to the Delhi Police, stating that he possesses evidence of the attacks. He specifically requested that the Delhi police take prompt action against Dipke, who is described as a Boston University graduate.

In his complaint, Ansari alleged that Dipke is attempting to incite unrest across India and warned that, if not stopped, Dipke could cause riots. The complaint further claims that Dipke and the Cockroach Janta Party paid Bollywood celebrities to support their protest activities and to appear at Jantar Mantar. Ansari stated, “Dipke also paid money to Bollywood celebrities and invited them to Jantar Mantar. Uorfi Javed took 1 lakh rupees, and Poonam Pandey took 20,000 rupees.”

According to coverage revealed, both Uorfi Javed and Poonam Pandey expressed solidarity with the youth movement. While Javed voiced her support for similar protests in Mumbai, Pandey visited Jantar Mantar on 19 July to show her support for the cause.

Also ReadA Day After Pradhan’s Exit, Abhijeet Dipke Says, ‘This Is Just the Beginning’

Ansari also claimed that Dipke’s men attacked him twice, and that there are already two cases filed regarding these incidents. He said, “I have filed a written complaint against Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP party, with the Delhi DCP, because I have proof that his men attacked me. I was attacked in Pune and in Aurangabad. There are already 2 cases filed on that. I want the Delhi police to immediately arrest Dipke.”

“Abhijeet Dipke is ruining the atmosphere in the country, and if he is not stopped, he will even cause riots in India,” Ansari wrote in the complaint.

Further details from reporting indicated that Ansari praised Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and the police for detaining Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar, stating that this action prevented further unrest in Delhi. Ansari alleged that Dipke’s activities are self-serving and detrimental to public order.

The complaint also references the CJP’s “Chalo Sansad” march, which led to a significant security response in Central Delhi. The protests concluded after the CJP withdrew its nationwide call for peaceful protest following the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which was a key demand of the movement as details emerged.

Also ReadThe CJP Must Learn From Its Success, Not Just Celebrate It

Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.

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