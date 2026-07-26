A Day After Pradhan’s Exit, Abhijeet Dipke Says, ‘This Is Just the Beginning’

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Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), addressed supporters a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following a 37-day nationwide protest over the NEET paper leak. Dipke described the protest period as extremely challenging and expressed relief at its conclusion. He emphasised that the resignation and government concessions marked only the start of the CJP’s broader campaign, and he thanked both supporters and critics for their roles in the movement’s progress.
According to The Indian Express, Dipke released a video message on 26 July 2026, expressing gratitude to CJP supporters across India who participated in the protest. He stated, “There is no panic,” and reflected on the difficulties faced during the 37 days of agitation. Dipke also acknowledged the critics, noting that their feedback helped the movement improve and fulfil its objectives.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Dipke apologised for not being able to personally thank supporters at Jantar Mantar after the protest ended, citing a high fever due to typhoid. He reiterated his appreciation for those who remained at the protest site and highlighted the collective effort that led to the government’s response. The CJP called off the protest after receiving assurances that no action would be taken against demonstrators and that key demands would be addressed.
Dipke emphasised that the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan was not the end of the movement. In his words, “This is just the beginning. The Cockroach Janta Party has a long way to go.” He further stated, “Most of all, I would like to thank each and every supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party spread across India. All the people who supported us, who placed their faith in us, who loved us when everybody was doubting us, I really want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”
“And, as I have been saying since day 1, this is just the beginning. The Cockroach Janta Party has a long way to go,” Dipke said in his video message.
Coverage revealed that the protest was led primarily by students and youth, with significant mobilisation at Jantar Mantar and other cities. The movement gained national attention, and public figures such as Anupam Mittal and Ghazal Alagh commented on the outcome, describing it as a victory for students and democratic engagement.
Dipke’s message also included thanks to those who criticised the protest, stating that legitimate questions and criticism contributed to the campaign’s improvement. He explained that the CJP was founded in May 2026 as a satirical response to remarks by Chief Justice Surya Kant, which later evolved into a nationwide movement demanding accountability in the education system as details emerged.
Further analysis indicated that the government’s agreement to the CJP’s demands, including assurances for protestors’ safety, was a significant factor in ending the agitation. Dipke confirmed that the withdrawal of the protest was made “in good faith” with the expectation that the government would fulfil its commitments.
“Without you all, we wouldn’t have been able to achieve this. Salute to you all,” Dipke said, addressing the supporters who participated in the protest.
In summary, Dipke’s statements and the CJP’s actions have been widely recognised as a pivotal moment in youth-led activism, with the movement’s leaders reiterating their commitment to ongoing advocacy and reform according to recent updates.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.