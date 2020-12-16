India’s HDI Rank Slips to 131, Still Gets Lauded by UNDP

India's Human Development Index, or HDI, position has marginally dropped after improving last year. In the latest UNDP's HDI ranking, India stands at 131. Last year, India's ranking was 129.

The Human Development Report (HDR) is UNDP's annual assessment of the state of human development worldwide and includes the HDI, which measures individual countries' progress.

However, UNDP officials say this doesn't mean India didn't do well but others did better. UNDP Resident Representative Shoko Noda, in fact, praised India's commitment to reduce carbon emission and said that India can help other countries, too.

However, they agreed there's room for India for further improvements, in a webinar organised by the UNDP.