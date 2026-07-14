Indian Sailor Killed, Six Injured In Iran Strike On UAE Tankers In Hormuz Strait

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On 14 July 2026, two UAE oil tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were struck by Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters.
The attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa and injuries to eight others, including six Indian nationals and two Ukrainians.
Fires broke out on both vessels but were subsequently brought under control by emergency teams.
According to The Hindu, four of the injured sustained serious injuries. The UAE Ministry of Defence condemned the incident as a “blatant attack” and stated that the country retained the right to respond to this escalation.
The ministry also confirmed that the tankers were targeted while in Omani territorial waters and that the deceased Indian crew member was aboard the Mombasa.
As reported by Financial Express, the missile strike occurred amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, with the US resuming military strikes on Iranian targets and reinstating a naval blockade of Iran.
The UAE Defence Ministry stated that the attack killed one Indian sailor and injured eight others, and that the country’s armed forces were on high alert.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed the tankers ignored repeated warnings, switched off navigation systems, and attempted to pass through a “mined route.”
The IRGC accused the United States of encouraging vessels to use an “illegal route” and warned that cooperation with the US would lead to further escalation and delays in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
"The attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa tanker and the injury of eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries. The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals," the UAE Ministry of Defence stated.
Coverage revealed that the incident took place shortly after US President Donald Trump announced the reinstatement of a blockade on Iranian shipping and a proposed 20% fee on cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices surged following the announcement and the attack, reflecting concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies.
The UAE described the missile strike as a grave violation of international law and regional security. Reporting indicated that the UAE placed its armed forces on high alert and vowed to protect its interests. Iranian state media reported that the Revolutionary Guards had fired warning shots at ships allegedly violating transit rules, but Iran has not officially commented on the specific attack.
Material damage was reported on both tankers due to fires caused by the missile strikes. Further details confirmed that emergency teams managed to control the fires and that the UAE Ministry of Defence urged the public to rely only on official sources for updates.
"The Ministry of Defence condemned this flagrant attack, describing it as a grave violation and a clear breach of international law that threatens regional security and stability," the UAE Defence Ministry wrote on X.
In the broader context, analysis showed that the incident is part of a wider escalation involving Iran, the United States, and regional actors, with ongoing military actions and retaliatory strikes across the Gulf. The situation remains volatile, with international shipping and energy markets closely monitoring developments.
Official statements from the UAE and other authorities have not disclosed the identities of the Indian victims, in line with privacy protocols. At the end of the day, the Indian government had not yet issued a formal statement regarding the incident or the status of the injured crew members.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.