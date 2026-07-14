Indian Sailor Killed, Six Injured In Iran Strike On UAE Tankers In Hormuz Strait

On 14 July 2026, two UAE oil tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were struck by Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters.

The attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa and injuries to eight others, including six Indian nationals and two Ukrainians.

Fires broke out on both vessels but were subsequently brought under control by emergency teams.