Indian Embassy In Riyadh Issues Advisory Amid Gulf Tensions

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The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has issued an advisory for Indian citizens residing in Saudi Arabia following recent tensions in the Gulf region. The embassy has established 24-hour control rooms in Riyadh and Jeddah to provide emergency assistance and information. Indian nationals have been advised to stay updated on travel disruptions, comply with local authorities’ directives, and maintain contact with official embassy channels for the latest guidance.
According to The Hindu, the NoRKA help desk has been launched under the direction of the Chief Minister’s Office to support Keralite expatriates and their families in Saudi Arabia. The help desk provides emergency services and information, and citizens can contact the NoRKA Global Contact Centre through designated toll-free numbers for assistance.
As highlighted by official notifications, the Indian Embassy and Consulate have set up 24-hour control rooms in Riyadh and Jeddah. These control rooms are intended to assist Indian citizens with emergency situations, travel disruptions, and other urgent needs during the ongoing regional tension.
Flight operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh have been temporarily suspended, while airports in Jeddah, Dammam, and Medina continue to operate with some disruptions as recent updates indicated. Passengers are advised to check for flight cancellations or schedule changes before heading to the airport, as several airlines have cancelled flights to and from Saudi Arabia until 17 October 2026.
Indian citizens have been instructed to maintain contact with travel agents, tour operators, and Umrah service providers for the latest travel information according to embassy advisories. Saudi authorities have announced that holders of visit, tourist, Umrah, and business visas who are unable to leave before their visa expiry will be permitted to exit the country without incurring fines.
“Instructions have also been issued to take steps to depart the country as soon as flight services become available. Those requiring an urgent return may also explore the possibility of travelling via airports in neighboring Gulf countries, such as Qatar and Bahrain, while adhering to visa formalities,” the notification stated.
Guidance has been provided for Indian citizens to comply with local directives, remain indoors during emergency alerts, and avoid windows, open areas, and high-risk zones as embassy instructions outlined. The embassy has emphasised the importance of following official social media accounts and websites for real-time updates.
Additional support measures include the recommendation to use airports in neighbouring countries for urgent departures, provided all visa requirements are met as further guidance specified. Indian nationals are urged to prioritise safety and adhere strictly to advisories from both Indian diplomatic missions and Saudi authorities.
“Indian citizens in Saudi Arabia must comply with the directives of local authorities and Indian diplomatic missions. Authorities have advised staying inside safe buildings and keeping away from windows, open areas, and high-risk zones in the event of emergency alerts,” the advisory reiterated.
For the latest updates regarding flight services, travel disruptions, and emergency assistance, individuals are encouraged to follow official embassy channels as ongoing advisories recommend. The embassy continues to monitor the situation and provide support to Indian citizens as required.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.