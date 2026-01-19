Donald Trump Invites India To Join Gaza ‘Board Of Peace’

advertisement
United States President Donald Trump has formally invited India to join the newly established ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza. The board is designed to oversee governance, reconstruction, and investment in Gaza as part of a broader peace initiative.
India has not yet issued an official response to the invitation. The board is expected to include world leaders and technocrats, with Trump as its chairperson, and will play a central role in the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
According to The Hindu, the Board of Peace for Gaza is intended to provide a governance structure for the territory, with the aim of facilitating a transition away from Hamas control.
As reported by BBC, the board’s membership is still being finalised, but invitations have been extended to leaders from the UK, Hungary, Argentina, Jordan, Turkey, India, and Egypt. The White House has stated that the board will work to ensure effective governance and the delivery of essential services in Gaza. Israel has expressed reservations, noting that it was not included in the initial talks and that the board’s formation was not coordinated with Israeli authorities.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the board will initially operate for a three-year term, with the option for permanent membership upon a $1 billion contribution, which would fund the board’s activities. However, countries can participate in the initial term without any financial obligation.
As noted in an article by Financial Express, the United Nations Security Council has endorsed the Board of Peace as part of Trump’s 20-point proposal to end hostilities in Gaza. The board is described as an international organisation and transitional governing administration, with a focus on regional stability and reconstruction.
India’s longstanding position on the Israel-Palestine conflict, advocating a two-state solution and providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, remains unchanged. No official statement has been released by New Delhi or Washington regarding India’s response to the invitation.
“At the heart of the plan is the Board of Peace, the most impressive and consequential board ever assembled, which will be established as a new International Organization and Transitional Governing Administration,” Trump said, as quoted in the coverage.
Further details indicate that the board, chaired for life by Trump, is expected to address the Gaza conflict first and may later expand its mandate to other global conflicts. The draft charter, seen by international agencies, outlines the board’s structure and the process for member appointments.
India’s invitation comes alongside similar offers to other countries, including Pakistan, as recent developments have shown. While Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirmed receipt of an invitation, there has been no official confirmation from US authorities regarding Pakistan’s participation.
The board’s formation follows the launch of the second phase of the US peace plan for Gaza, which shifts focus from ceasefire to reconstruction and demilitarisation.
The board will include prominent figures such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and World Bank President Ajay Banga. The board’s executive members will oversee the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, which is composed of Palestinian technocrats.
India’s role, if it accepts the invitation, would be limited to the board and not extend to participation in the proposed International Stabilisation Force, as coverage revealed. The Indian government has reiterated its support for humanitarian assistance and peaceful resolution, but has not indicated any change in its policy regarding direct involvement in Gaza’s security arrangements.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.