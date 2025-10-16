Why Modi Let Pakistan Take the Stage at Trump’s Gaza Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American President Donald Trump may not have met in a while, and their recent conversations may have been sparse, but the POTUS and his actions continue to haunt India. They are not quite a malign presence, but they have the potential of being embarrassing.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs is like a batsman facing a mystery spinner, having to judge each ball thrown by Trump, the umpire-cum-bowler. So whether they are no-balls or wides doesn’t matter, India has to play each shot or else pay a price. As it is, that umpire has placed tariffs on India—25 percent basic ones, plus an additional 25 percent as penalty for oil trade with Russia.

And yet another terrific googly by the American umpire was his decision to invite both PM Modi and Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif to participate in the Sharm-el-Sheikh meet last week.