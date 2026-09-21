IIT Bombay Apologises, Suspends Prof From Dean's Post Amid Student Suicide Probe

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IIT Bombay has issued a formal apology for its earlier statements regarding the circumstances of a second-year student’s death on campus. The institute has also suspended Professor Suryanarayana Doolla from his deanship with immediate effect. The student, Sahil, was found dead in his hostel room after being reported for using a mobile phone during an examination. The incident has led to widespread protests and demands for accountability from the student community.
According to The Indian Express, IIT Bombay’s director, Shireesh Kedare, communicated the suspension of Professor Doolla to students via email, stating that any further action would be determined after the ongoing investigation. The suspension was one of 18 demands submitted by protesting students, who also called for an apology and an independent inquiry into the student’s death.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the institute’s apology acknowledged that it was inappropriate to have characterised details of the events preceding Sahil’s death before the facts were established through proper investigation. The apology was issued on social media, and the institute clarified that the details remain subject to official inquiry.
Coverage revealed that Professor Doolla, who was named in the FIR filed by Sahil’s parents, had been invigilating the exam and reported the student for alleged misconduct. The FIR includes allegations of caste-based discrimination, which the family claims contributed to Sahil’s distress.
Student protests intensified after the incident, with demonstrators demanding not only Doolla’s suspension as dean but also as a professor, as reporting indicated. The administration’s initial communication referenced Sahil’s alleged use of an AI platform during the exam, which students argued should have remained confidential until the investigation concluded.
“Putting out an allegation against a student who is not even here to defend himself amounts to defamation,” a protesting student was quoted as saying.
The Mumbai Police transferred the investigation to the Crime Branch, with an Assistant Commissioner of Police leading the probe as details emerged. The Faculty Forum at IIT Bombay expressed condolences to the family but stated that Professor Doolla had acted in accordance with institute policies and procedures.
Analysis showed that the director, Shireesh Kedare, offered to resign during a meeting with protesters, but the institute later denied reports of his resignation. The administration agreed to consider the students’ 18 demands, including calls for an independent committee to investigate the incident.
The institute reiterated its apology and denied any resignation by the director in subsequent updates. The administration emphasised that the investigation is ongoing and that no conclusions have been drawn regarding the circumstances of Sahil’s death.
“The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities. In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process,” the institute stated.
Following three days of protests, the Board of Governors convened a special meeting to address student demands, and all classes were cancelled on Monday as the situation developed. The administration also considered additional measures to address student welfare and mental health concerns, including changes to hostel infrastructure and committee representation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.