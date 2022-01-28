IAF Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing in Bihar Field, Both Pilots Safe

The two-seater aircraft M-102 was being used by the Air Force Station of Gaya for training purposes.
A light aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in Bihar's Bodh Gaya due to a technical glitch on Friday, 28 January, an official said, adding that the two pilots, including a trainee, were safe. Image used for representational purposes.

(Photo: PTI)

A light aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in Bihar's Bodh Gaya due to a technical glitch on Friday, 28 January, an official said, adding that the two pilots, including a trainee, were safe.

The two-seater aircraft M-102 was being used by the Air Force Station of Gaya for training purposes.

The official said that there were two pilots in the aircraft – one of whom was undergoing training – when a technical glitch arose. The pilots managed to land the aircraft in an agricultural field in the Bagdaha Beli Ahar village under Bodh Gaya police station. The training had begun on Friday morning at the OTA ground, from where the aircraft took off.

Gaya City Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar confirmed the incident. He said that both pilots were safe and the aircraft did not suffer much damage. The IAF officials have taken the aircraft to their base.

Following the incident, the IAF officials rushed to the site and removed the aircraft. A large number of villagers also assembled at the scene, demanding compensation for the crop loss caused by the emergency landing.

