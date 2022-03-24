Over 200 School Students Fall Ill After Consuming Food on Bihar Diwas in Patna

More than 200 schoolchildren, who had assembled here to celebrate Bihar Diwas, fell ill children after consuming food and water supplied to them.
The three-day event commenced on Tuesday in Patna's Gandhi Maidan in presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Schoolchildren were invited from across the state.
I S Thakur, the medical superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), confirmed the incident. Ten children have been admitted to the hospital since Thursday morning, 24 March and their condition is stated to be stable.
"The children are complaining of diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain. The medical teams of the hospital are taking care of them. They are recovering well. The children belonged to different districts and had come to Patna," Thakur said.
Apart from food poisoning, dehydration could be another reason for the incident, the medical experts believe.
The students, however, claimed that the food and water supplied to them were of bad quality. Even the water bottles supplied to them were inadequate.
"I did not have the food but the majority of my schoolmates did. They were complaining of nausea, stomach ache, and upset stomach. It indicates that the meals provided to us were not hygienic," a girl student of Madhepura said.
"Also, the management of the BN College forced us to vacate the college as an examination was scheduled for Thursday. Now, we have been shifted to a makeshift tent shelter," she added.
Following the incident, Patna district administration has deployed a team of doctors at the makeshift shelter.
The doctors present at the makeshift shelters confirmed that more than 200 students were facing health issues.
"Treatment has been provided and they are recovering well," he said.
Sanjay Mayukh, Bharatiya Janata Party MLC, took up the incident in Bihar Legislative Council and demanded a proper treatment for the students.
