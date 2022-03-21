Telugu Actor & YouTuber Gayathri Dies in a Road Accident

Gayathri was a YouTuber with a channel called Jalsa Rayudu.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Actor and YouTuber Gayathri has passed away.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor and YouTuber Gayathri has passed away.</p></div>

Popular YouTuber and Telugu actor Dolly D' Cruze, better known as Gayathri, passed away in a car accident on Sunday. As per reports, she died on the spot in the accident while returning from a Holi party. She was travelling with a friend, who reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a divider in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Her friend survived after being rushed to a hospital.

Gayathri was a YouTuber with a channel called Jalsa Rayudu. She had recently worked in the Telugu web series Madam Sir Madam Anthe.

The news of Gayathri's death was shared by her co-actor Surekha Vani, who played her mother on the show.

Many of Gayathri's fans offered their condolences on social media.

Also ReadHip-Hop Group Swadesi's MC Tod Fod Passes Away at 24

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT