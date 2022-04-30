395 Kg of Thread Laced With Heroin Seized From Gujarat Port

A novel way of smuggling heroin - through cloth threads - has been detected by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Anti-terrorists Squad (ATS) of Gujarat, in a joint operation, seizing a container at Gujarat's Pipavav port with 9,760 kgs of such thread.
(Photo: Twitter/@PIB_India)
A novel way of smuggling heroin – through cloth threads – has been detected by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Anti-terrorists Squad (ATS) of Gujarat, in a joint operation, seizing a container at Gujarat's Pipavav port with 9,760 kgs of such thread.
Acting on intelligence, the DRI and ATS checked the container, and out of 100 jumbo bags, four suspicious bags, having a total weight of 395 kg, were found to contain threads showed the presence of opiate derivative, heroin in the field testing done by the regional Forensic Science Laboratory, the official said.
