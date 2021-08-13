21 Killed, 4 Missing as Heavy Rain Hits Central China

Twenty-one people were killed and four others missing as heavy rain lashed a township in China's Hubei province since the last 48 hours, local authorities said on Friday, 13 August.



The Liulin township in Suixian county received total precipitation reaching 503 mm from 9 pm on Wednesday to 9 am on Thursday, causing an average waterlogging depth of 3.5 meters, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.