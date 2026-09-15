'Belongs to Dawoodi Bohras': Gujarat HC Settles Ownership Of Patan Shrine

The judgment further clarified that the Waqf Tribunal’s decision was not invalidated by the fact that a third member signed the order after being appointed during the proceedings. The High Court found the findings of the Waqf Board and Tribunal to be “just, proper and in accordance with law.” The statutory procedure for appointment and management of Waqf property was found to have been correctly followed in the Board’s 2025 resolution and the Tribunal’s 2026 order as reporting indicated.