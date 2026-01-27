Sufi Poet Baba Bulleh Shah's Shrine Vandalised In Mussoorie, FIR Filed

An over 100-year-old shrine dedicated to Syed Baba Bulleshah in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, was vandalised on 24 January 2026. The incident occurred at the Wynberg Allen Estate, where a group of individuals damaged the structures and property surrounding the shrine. Police confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed the following day, and an investigation is underway. The shrine holds religious significance for local residents and visitors from various communities.