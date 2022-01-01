GST Collection at Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore in December, 13% Higher Than December 2020

The GST collection for December 2021 was close to Rs 1.30 lakh crore despite reduction of 17 percent in the number of e-way bills generated in the month of November 2021 (6.1 crore) as compared to the month of October 2021 (7.4 crore) due to improved tax compliance and better tax administration by both Central and state tax authorities.

Coupled with economic recovery, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers, have been contributing to the enhanced GST. The improvement in revenues has also been due to various rate rationalisation measures undertaken by the GST Council to correct the inverted duty structure.

It is expected that the positive trend in revenues will continue in the last quarter as well, informed the Ministry of Finance.