Google Workers Plan To Unionise Against Pay Disparity, Bias

In a bid to tackle issues like pay disparity, retaliation and controversial government contracts, Google workers have announced plans to unionise with the Communications Workers of America (CWA), the media reported on Monday, 4 January.

The Alphabet Workers' Union will be open to all employees and contractors at Google's parent company, reports The Verge.

"This union builds upon years of courageous organising by Google workers," said Nicki Anselmo, a Google programme manager.

"From fighting the ‘real names' policy, to opposing Project Maven, to protesting the egregious, multi-million dollar payouts that have been given to executives who've committed sexual harassment, we've seen first-hand that Alphabet responds when we act collectively," Anselmo was quoted as saying.