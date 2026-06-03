FWICE Withdraws Ban on Ranveer Singh After Industry Mediation

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The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has officially withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh. The directive, initially issued following Singh’s exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, was revoked after intervention from multiple film industry bodies and a series of mediation efforts. The Producers Guild of India and other associations urged all parties to resolve their disputes amicably, leading to the decision to lift the ban.
According to Hindustan Times, FWICE president BN Tiwari stated that the non-cooperation directive was withdrawn immediately after requests from the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPAA), the Producers Guild of India, and the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA). Tiwari clarified, “No one has won or lost in this matter. Our legal department will respond to his legal notice.”
As reported by The Indian Express, the decision to revoke the directive was made in the larger interest of the film industry. FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit explained that the move followed appeals from other film bodies and was not related to any legal notice from Ranveer Singh. He emphasized the need for all parties, including Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment, to resolve the issue amicably.
Details from mediation sessions revealed that Ranveer Singh cited dissatisfaction with the Don 3 script, concerns over budget reductions, and issues regarding remuneration as reasons for his exit. During these sessions, Singh reportedly offered Rs 10 crore in compensation and a 25% discount on his fee for any future project with Excel Entertainment, but this proposal was rejected by the producers.
Industry analysis highlighted that the timing of Singh’s departure was critical, occurring just weeks before the scheduled overseas shoot. The production house had already incurred significant expenses, including action training, costume trials, and travel arrangements for over 200 crew members. The non-cooperation directive, once issued, discouraged FWICE’s members from collaborating with Singh, potentially affecting his ongoing and future projects.
“We are taking back our non cooperative directive from immediate effect after a request by IMPAA, the producers' guild and CINTAA. We have been told that we should all sit together with the producers' body and take an appropriate decision where neither the producers and directors nor the actor face any issues,” said FWICE president BN Tiwari.
Legal perspectives indicated that FWICE, as a trade union, does not possess statutory authority to enforce a binding ban on Singh or restrict his employment. Experts noted that Singh could seek remedies under the Competition Act and the Indian Constitution, and that the directive was not legally enforceable against non-members.
Further context showed that Singh’s recent success with the Dhurandhar franchise was based on a profit-sharing model rather than large upfront fees, which contributed to his financial flexibility and may have influenced his decision-making regarding Don 3.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.