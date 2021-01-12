Farmers Won’t Appear in the Committee Formed by SC, Say Unions

"We met our lawyers this evening and after deliberation on the pros and cons of the suggestions to the committee, we informed them that we are unanimously not agreeable to go before any committee that may be appointed by the Supreme Court due to the stubborn attitude of the government," the unions’ statement added.

It further said, "The Supreme Court was requested by our lawyers as also by other lawyers, including Harish Salve, to fix the hearing again tomorrow to enable them to consult the organisations and seek their consent to the suggestion of the court.[sic.]"

"We have been told that no such hearing has been fixed for tomorrow as per the cause list already published for tomorrow till 9 pm and that only the matters are listed for pronouncements for order by the court. These events have deeply disappointed us, our lawyers and also the farmers at large. Therefore, it has been decided to release this press statement to let the world know our stand in the matter," it said.