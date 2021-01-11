Singhu Farmers Put Up New Signage in Memory of Freedom Fighters

Remembering the freedom fighters of our country, the farmers protesting at Singhu border on Sunday, 10 January, designated new names for different areas on the Kundli Highway within the radius of several kilometres, according to a report by Hindustan Times. A green signage has also been installed near the main stage.
As per organisers, the signage denotes the current cultural movement at the Singhu border.
The protest area that is over ten kilometre-long has been divided into seven areas. It has been named after freedom fighters like Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, along with Sikh warrior Banda Singh Bahadur.
One of the most crowded areas in the entire protest zone that stretches from the main stage to Kessel Grand mall has been renamed after the 17th century Sikh warrior Banda Singh Bahadur and is called Banda Singh Bahadur Nagar. Similarly, the patch from Kessel Mall to HP Petrol Pump has been renamed as Sardar Bhagat Singh Nagar.
Jagjit Singh, 20, a Nihang Sikh from Chamkaur Sahib in Punjab told Hindustan Times that until the farm laws are repealed, the protesting farmers will stay put at the Singhu border.
“This is why we decided to name the area in the memory of our leaders,” he said.
While calling it a symbolic gesture, media coordinator of the Samyukt Kisaan Morcha (an umbrella organisation of over 40 farmer groups ) Harinder Singh told Hindustan Times that the ongoing protests is not just a farmers’ agitation but also a cultural movement.
“We need to remember the legacy of our freedom fighters and leaders, which is why their names have been given to different key points across the highway,” he was quoted by Hindustan Times.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
