Farmers’ Protest Enters Day 20; 2k Women Protesters to Join Today

As farmers intensified the protest against the three contentious farm laws and observed a nine-hour long fast on Monday, 14 December, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar asserted that a meeting will definitely happen.
On Day 20 on Tuesday, over 2,000 women will join in the protests from various parts of Punjab.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the farm laws are not only "anti-farmer" but also "anti-people" and have been brought in "to benefit some capitalists."
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise meetings of farmers in various divisions of Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday, 15 December to dispel "misconceptions" being spread about the Centre's three new farm laws, state Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said.
BJP National General Secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh on Monday said that 99 percent of the country's farmers stand with the Narendra Modi-led central government and those protesting in the borders of Delhi are "under the influence of Communists, Congressmen and separatists."
Published: undefined