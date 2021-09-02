EVMs & VVPATs Stuck, Need Them for Upcoming Polls: EC Tells SC

"As a result of the aforementioned statutory provisions/rules, the relevant instructions issued by the Election Commission of India and the Order dated 27 April 2021 passed by this Hon'ble Court, the Election Commission of India is unable to use a substantial number of EVMs," said the EC's plea.



The plea further added that it is a cause for concern as the poll body is scheduled to conduct Assembly elections in states like Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh next year.

"All the EVMs and VVPATs belonging to the Election Commission of India that were used in recently held Assembly Elections are blocked and cannot be used in future/upcoming elections," it said.



The poll body gave the numbers of EVMs and VVPAT machines used in these Assembly polls in six states.