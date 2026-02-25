Elderly Killed In Goa Thar Crash; Locals Claim Man Booked Despite Woman Driving

advertisement
A 65-year-old tourist from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, died after a rented Thar SUV carrying young tourists allegedly crashed into his car at a junction in Assagao, North Goa, on the night of 24 February 2026.
The incident occurred around 11:00 pm, resulting in fatal injuries to the elderly man and minor injuries to two other occupants, a woman and a five-year-old child. Police registered a case and seized the vehicle.
According to The Indian Express, the deceased was identified as Bhagat Ram Sharma. The police stated that the Thar was allegedly driven in a rash and negligent manner by a 19-year-old man from Delhi, who lost control and collided with the victim’s i20 car. The woman and child in the car escaped with minor bruises.
Police confirmed that an FIR was filed under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Anjuna police station. The Thar SUV was seized, and authorities are verifying the sequence of events as the investigation continues.
Eyewitness Myron Fernandes assisted the victims and reported that the emergency response was delayed, with a private ambulance arriving about an hour after the crash. The government ambulance reached the scene after the victims had already been transported to the hospital according to local accounts.
Police are examining CCTV footage and witness statements to determine the exact circumstances of the crash. The driver of the Thar is under investigation, and authorities are working to establish responsibility for the incident as further details emerge.
Coverage revealed that the Thar was a rented vehicle occupied by a group of young tourists. The police have not officially confirmed who was driving at the time of the crash, and the investigation is ongoing to clarify the roles of all individuals involved as authorities proceed.
At the end of the night, the victim was declared brought dead at the district hospital in Mapusa. The woman and child were treated for minor injuries and discharged. The police have reiterated their commitment to a thorough investigation and have appealed for any additional witnesses to come forward as the case develops.
“We are verifying the facts of the case. The rented Thar has been seized,” a senior police officer stated.
