Maharashtra Govt Seeks CBI Probe Into Plane Crash That Killed Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra government has formally requested a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the plane crash that resulted in the death of then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati on 28 January 2026.
The decision follows demands from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and ongoing public concern regarding the circumstances of the incident. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the state has written to the Centre to initiate the CBI investigation, with the aim of addressing all questions and doubts raised by various stakeholders.
According to Hindustan Times, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the government wants complete transparency and has no intention of concealing any information related to the crash. He explained that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Director General of Safety are already conducting investigations, with digital and voice recorders being retrieved and data downloaded for analysis. Fadnavis also mentioned that all aircraft belonging to the operator, VSR Ventures, are being audited as part of the broader inquiry.
As reported by The Indian Express, the NCP’s memorandum to the Chief Minister highlighted several issues, including reported last-minute changes in the flight crew, anomalies in air traffic control communications, and questions about the functioning of onboard safety-warning systems. The party asserted that a CBI investigation would reinforce public confidence in the fairness and integrity of the process.
Coverage revealed that Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol assured the public that preliminary findings from the ongoing probe would be released before 28 February 2026.
Political reactions have intensified, with opposition parties raising questions about aviation safety standards and regulatory oversight. Analysis showed that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has criticised the state government’s handling of the investigation and called for greater accountability. The MVA has also raised related issues, such as the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s recent actions and broader concerns about governance and public safety.
“We are all shocked at Ajitdada’s death. After the NCP demanded a CBI probe, I personally spoke to union home minister Amit Shah. The CBI will look into all the allegations and doubts raised, as neither the civil aviation ministry nor the government wants to hide anything,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.
Further details indicate that the investigation is examining thirteen specific parameters, including maintenance records, pilot eligibility, and compliance with operational protocols. Reporting indicated that assistance from flight-manufacturing agencies is being sought to retrieve and analyse technical data. The government has encouraged anyone with relevant information to submit it to the authorities to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.
“Given the high-profile nature of the incident and widespread public concern, an investigation by the CBI would serve to reinforce confidence in the fairness and integrity of the investigating process and ensure all relevant aspects are examined without limitations,” the NCP stated in its memorandum.
Preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation are expected to be made public before the end of February, with the final report to follow. Further updates will be communicated through official channels as the CBI takes over the probe and examines all aspects of the crash, including technical, operational, and regulatory factors.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.