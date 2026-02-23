Maharashtra Govt Seeks CBI Probe Into Plane Crash That Killed Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra government has formally requested a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the plane crash that resulted in the death of then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati on 28 January 2026.

The decision follows demands from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and ongoing public concern regarding the circumstances of the incident. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the state has written to the Centre to initiate the CBI investigation, with the aim of addressing all questions and doubts raised by various stakeholders.