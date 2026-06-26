Ayodhya Ram Mandir Row: Eight Arrested In Donation Embezzlement Case

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Eight individuals were arrested on 26 June 2026 in connection with alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The arrests followed the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The accused include staff involved in donation handling and a retired bank employee. The case was registered after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its preliminary findings to the Uttar Pradesh government.
According to Hindustan Times, the eight arrested are Ramashankar Yadav (alias Tinnu), Anukalp Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Karunesh Pandey, Manish Yadav, Lavkush Mishra, Ramashankar Mishra, and Subhash Srivastava. The FIR was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to criminal breach of trust, cheating, theft, and conspiracy. The SIT, formed on 13 June 2026, had spent five days in Ayodhya examining donation collection, counting, storage, and surveillance procedures.
As reported by The Indian Express, the SIT’s preliminary report highlighted lapses and inadequate supervision in the handling and counting of donations and valuables. The report recommended the FIR to facilitate a legal investigation, evidence collection, and mapping of any broader network involved in the alleged embezzlement. The SIT also ensured the removal of all previously involved in the counting and banking process.
As highlighted by BBC, the controversy has drawn national attention due to the temple’s significance and the scale of donations, with the trust reporting an annual income of ₹3.27 billion in 2024-25. Allegations of embezzlement were first raised by a former accounts supervisor, Mahipal Singh, who claimed he was replaced after voicing concerns. The issue gained political traction when Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded an investigation and greater transparency.
Officials confirmed that the SIT, comprising senior administrative and police officers, was constituted at the trust’s request following the emergence of misappropriation allegations. The SIT submitted its preliminary report two days before the FIR was lodged, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The FIR registration allows police to summon suspects, scrutinise financial records, and seize evidence. The investigation may expand to determine if others beyond the eight accused were involved. The SIT’s findings flagged irregularities in the chain of custody for donations, from collection boxes to accounting and surveillance.
Political reactions have intensified, with opposition parties demanding accountability and transparency. Party campaigns have begun to highlight the issue at the grassroots level, with the Samajwadi Party organising outreach programmes to discuss the controversy and demand daily briefings on the investigation.
Further details indicate that the SIT’s ongoing probe will continue, with a complete report expected within two weeks. The trust has denied any wrongdoing, stating that donation counting and auditing are regularly supervised by trustees and bank officials.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.