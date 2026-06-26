Ayodhya Ram Mandir Row: Eight Arrested In Donation Embezzlement Case

As highlighted by BBC, the controversy has drawn national attention due to the temple’s significance and the scale of donations, with the trust reporting an annual income of ₹3.27 billion in 2024-25. Allegations of embezzlement were first raised by a former accounts supervisor, Mahipal Singh, who claimed he was replaced after voicing concerns. The issue gained political traction when Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded an investigation and greater transparency.