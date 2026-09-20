Ed Sheeran Opens Solo Concert With Message on ‘Catastrophic’ Gaza Situation

As BBC coverage revealed, Sheeran addressed the controversy at the start of his set, saying, “I have tried in my career not to be a political commentator of any kind, because I want my music and shows to be about unity, not division; about humanity, not politics. But this is a humanitarian issue, and I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore.” The concert’s start time was delayed, and ticket prices varied significantly, with some fans obtaining last-minute deals after the controversy.