Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Epicentre in Nepal

According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was about 10 km below the earth surface. Noida and Gurugram also reported tremors that lasted for around 10-15 seconds.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

No casualties have been reported in India so far.