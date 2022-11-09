Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Epicentre in Nepal

Earthquake.
(Photo: IANS)
Severe tremors were felt in Delhi NCR around 2 am on 9 November after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was about 10 km below the earth surface. Noida and Gurugram also reported tremors that lasted for around 10-15 seconds.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted.
No casualties have been reported in India so far.
This was the second earthquake that Nepal has witnessed in 24 hours. Before this, on Tuesday morning, 8 November, an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude had hit the country.
As of now, six people have been killed and five others have been injured in Nepal, reported Indian Express.
(With inputs from NDTV and Indian Express)
