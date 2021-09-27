'Doctors Aren't Footballs': SC on Changes in NEET PG Super Speciality Syllabus

NEET.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 27 September, pulled up the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Board of Examination (NBE) over last-minute changes to the syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG Super Speciality exam 2021, emphasising that doctors cannot be left at the "mercy of insensitive bureaucrats" and warned of issuing strictures, if a solution is not found.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna shot a volley of questions at the NBE's counsel in connection with the notification, which was issued in the middle of ongoing preparations by the students.
"Why has the notice been issued? Students start preparing for super specialty courses months and months in advance," it said.
"What is the need to change before the exam? Why can you not proceed with the changes from the following year? Doctors cannot be left at the mercy of insensitive bureaucrats," it said, telling the NBE and the NMC to hold consultations with the Ministry of Health, to resolve the matter.
The bench told the NMC counsel that it was dealing with lives of doctors and added that notice was issued initially and then the pattern was changed.
The NBE's counsel said the submitted changes were in contemplation for some time, and they were enforced after obtaining necessary approvals, and sought to file reply in the matter.
Justice Chandrachud said: "This is so important for their career... cannot introduce changes last minute."
Scheduling the matter for further hearing next week, the bench also added that the authorities should deal with young doctors with sensitivity. "You cannot deal with their lives like this," it said.
The top court was hearing a plea by Prateek Rastogi and 40 postgraduate qualified doctors, who challenged the abrupt last-minute changes contending it was done to favour general medicine candidates.
Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the petitioners, had then contended that the notification for the examination, scheduled to be held on November 13-14 this year, was issued on 23 July. Divan added that, on 31 August, however, another notification was issued changing the syllabus of the exam, which has put the candidates in a great disadvantage due to paucity of time for preparations.
It was argued that as per the prevailing pattern, from 2018 to 2020, 60 percent marks were allotted from question in the super speciality, while 40 percent were distributed for questions from feeder courses.
However, it was claimed that as per the proposed pattern, the entirety of questions for the critical care super speciality will be drawn from general medicines, which would leave candidates from other disciplines in a tight spot. "There was no hint that there is going to be any change in pattern," said Divan.
