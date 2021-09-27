'Doctors Aren't Footballs': SC on Changes in NEET PG Super Speciality Syllabus

The Supreme Court on Monday, 27 September, pulled up the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Board of Examination (NBE) over last-minute changes to the syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG Super Speciality exam 2021, emphasising that doctors cannot be left at the "mercy of insensitive bureaucrats" and warned of issuing strictures, if a solution is not found.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna shot a volley of questions at the NBE's counsel in connection with the notification, which was issued in the middle of ongoing preparations by the students.

"Why has the notice been issued? Students start preparing for super specialty courses months and months in advance," it said.