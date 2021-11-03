Centre Rushes High-Level Teams to States, UTs to Manage Dengue Outbreak

As many as 15 states and UTs registered the maximum cases in the current year. These states accounted for 86 percent of the country's total dengue cases till 31 October.



The central teams comprising experts from National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), National Centre for Disease Control ( NCDC) and Regional Offices have been dispatched to these states as they have reported more cases in October compared to September.



The teams have been tasked to assist and support the states to mount an effective public health response.



They have been asked to report on status of vector control, availability of kits and medicines, early detection, availability and use of insecticides, status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures etc. and brief the State Health authorities about their observations.