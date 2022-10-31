Delhi Police Searches Residences of The Wire Editors, Devices Seized

Delhi Police on Monday, 31 October, conducted searches at the residences of news publication The Wire's editors Siddharth Varadarajan, MK Venu, Sidharth Bhatia, and Jahnavi Sen.

Searches were conducted at The Wire's office as well. Delhi Police Spokesperson Suman Nalwa told The Quint that the police went to their residences for "investigation."

She added, "In view of all the calls being received, it is clarified that in The Wire case, investigation is being carried out and no arrests have been done."

Writer Tunku Varadarajan took to Twitter to say, "The @DelhiPolice Crime Branch just searched the house of my brother @svaradarajan & seized his phone & laptop. Why seize these when his publication has acknowledged/retracted a mistake? This seizure is repugnant in a democracy. Indians should raise their voices in fierce protest."

This development comes two days after Bharatiya Janata Party's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya filed a complaint against the news portal and said that he'll initiate criminal proceedings against it.

Delhi Police field a First Information Report against the news organisation under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), and 500 (criminal defamation) read with 120(B) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Wire had published a series of reports on Meta's XCheck programme and alleged that Instagram would take down any posts that Malviya flagged.

However, the news portal took down its reports on Meta and a previous reportage on TekFog after claims of "inauthencity" of the reports surfaced.

The Wire even filed a police complaint against researcher Devesh Kumar who had worked on these stories.