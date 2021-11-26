Congress to Hold Rally Against Inflation in Delhi on 12 December

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
The Congress on Friday, 26 November, said that it will hold a rally in Delhi on 12 December against fuel price rise and inflation. The rally will be addressed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other Congress leaders from across the country.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in a statement said, "It will give a decisive warning to the present Modi government to stop its loot and reduce the backbreaking prices. We shall continue our struggle until the Modi government backs down."
"People of India suffer unbearable cruelty and untold misery on account of the BJP government-driven price rise and inflation. Budget of every household bleeds, even minimum nutrition suffers and people are finding it difficult to buy and consume day-to-day food articles as also other consumables," he said.
"The real issues affecting people of India are the backbreaking prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas, which have had a spiralling effect on the prices of all foods and other consumable items. Every home is affected by the merciless rise in prices of cooking oil, pulses, and other food items. Perhaps for the first time, price of tomato has surpassed the price of petrol and diesel in India. Construction material like cement, iron, and steel has seen a rise of nearly 40 percent to 50 percent," the statement added.
It said that everything is gradually going out of the reach of the common man and the Modi government either remains indifferent to the woes and agony of ordinary Indians or mocks it on other occasions.
