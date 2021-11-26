Congress to Hold Rally Against Inflation in Delhi on 12 December

"The real issues affecting people of India are the backbreaking prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas, which have had a spiralling effect on the prices of all foods and other consumable items. Every home is affected by the merciless rise in prices of cooking oil, pulses, and other food items. Perhaps for the first time, price of tomato has surpassed the price of petrol and diesel in India. Construction material like cement, iron, and steel has seen a rise of nearly 40 percent to 50 percent," the statement added.

It said that everything is gradually going out of the reach of the common man and the Modi government either remains indifferent to the woes and agony of ordinary Indians or mocks it on other occasions.