Delhi Govt Hikes Minimum Wages of Workers Amid COVID-19, Inflation

The Delhi government on Monday, 8 November, hiked the monthly wages of unskilled and semi-skilled workers by Rs 156 amid COVID-19 and inflation.

The hike has taken the salary of unskilled workers employed by the Delhi government to Rs 16,064 from Rs 15,908 and those of the semi-skilled to Rs 17,693 from Rs 17,537. The monthly salary of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 19,291 to Rs 19,473.

"Due to inflation recorded in the country and skyrocketing prices of commodities, today every section of the society has been affected financially. Items of daily consumption such as cereals, pulses and oil have also become expensive. I hope this increase in wages will help the labourers," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said.