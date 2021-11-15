India's Wholesale Price Inflation for October Rises to Over 12%

"The month over month change in WPI index for October 2021 (as compared to September 2021) was 2.28 per cent," it said.



As per the data, the primary articles segment, which has one of the highest weightage in the WPI, increased at a faster rate of 5.20 percent in October as compared to 4.10 percent reported for September 2021.



In the fuel and power segment, which has a weightage of 13.15 percent, the rise in inflation was recorded at 37.18 percent from 24.81 percent in September 2021.



However, cost of manufactured products, which has a weightage of 64.23 percent, increased at a faster rate of 12.04 percent from 11.41 percent.



Similarly, the growth rate of WPI food index consisting of food articles from the primary articles group and food products from the manufactured products group rose to 3.06 percent from 1.14 percent.

