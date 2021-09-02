Digvijaya to Head Congress Committee on National Agitations; Priyanka Member

The Congress had received public feedback that Congress needed leaders like him. Singh, who was a powerful General Secretary and also handled the charge of the party in UP, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and many other states, had been out of the All India Congress Committee for long.



The Congress has been protesting against the government on various issues. On Thursday, it held a protest in Delhi against the fuel-price hike but it has not been able to sustain a nationwide campaign against the Union government in the past seven years, said a party leader.



The party's frontal organizations – youth and women wings – on Thursday held protests against the government over inflation and fuel-price rise in New Delhi. Mahila Congress workers staged a protest near the Prime Minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.