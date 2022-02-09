'New India Is China-Nirbhar?' Rahul Gandhi Queries PM on 'Statue of Equality'

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Referring to the 'Statue of Equality', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 9 February, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 'New India' and 'Atma Nirbhar' slogans.
The Prime Minister had on Saturday, 5 February, dedicated to the nation the 216 foot tall statue of Swami Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.
According to sources, a China-based company had been issued the contract in 2015 for manufacturing the five-metal alloy statue. After completion of the production phase in China, it was shipped as 1600 components which were assembled over a year and a half at the venue on Hyderabad outskirts.
The giant statue of the medieval saint and social reformer has been inaugurated as part of the 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Ramanujacharya, by Hindu seer Chinna Jeeyar Swami. The statue is considered as the world's second-largest statue in sitting position.
(Edited for language.)
