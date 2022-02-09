Parliament: Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin With Zero Hour

Rajya Sabha proceedings of the Parliament resumed on Wednesday, 9 February, at 10 am.

A day earlier, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), as well as other opposition parties, staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha amid the Hijab row.

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, while addressing the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, had trained guns at the Congress and said: "India's democracy is not a favour done to the nation by the Congress, democracy and debate have always been a part of India."