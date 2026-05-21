Cockroach Janta Party’s X Account Withheld Amid Viral Surge

According to Financial Express, the Cockroach Janta Party’s X account was withheld in India following its viral rise. The founder, Abhijeet Dipke, confirmed the development by posting a screenshot of the withheld notice on his personal X account on 21 May 2026. Dipke, a 30-year-old political communication strategist from Pune, has previously worked with the Aam Aadmi Party’s social media team and is known for his expertise in digital political messaging.