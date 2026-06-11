After Delhi Debut, Cockroach Janta Party Takes Protest to Pune

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) launched a nationwide protest campaign from Pune on 11 June 2026, focusing on alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and recruitment processes. The protest began at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), with hundreds of students participating. The campaign demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and calls for comprehensive reforms in the education sector. The movement is scheduled to travel to multiple cities before culminating in a major demonstration at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on 20 June 2026.