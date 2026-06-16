CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Alleges RSS Responsible For Jaipur Attack

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged on 18 June 2026 that individuals associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were behind an attack on him during a protest in Jaipur. The incident occurred on 17 June 2026 at Shaheed Smarak, where Dipke was leading a demonstration against examination paper leaks and unemployment. Two men reportedly assaulted Dipke as he arrived at the venue, prompting intervention by his supporters and subsequent police detention of the alleged attackers.
According to Hindustan Times, Dipke made the allegations at Nagpur airport before a planned protest at Samvidhan Square. He stated, “There were some people belonging to RSS, and there is nothing new in it,” directly attributing the attack to individuals linked with the organisation. The RSS has not issued a response to these allegations as of the latest update.
Eyewitness accounts and video footage from the scene indicated that Dipke was being carried by supporters when two men approached, pulled his scarf, and slapped him multiple times. His supporters intervened, reportedly beating the attackers before handing them over to police. Coverage revealed that police detained two youths in connection with the incident, but further details on their identities or affiliations have not been released.
The Jaipur protest was part of a series of demonstrations led by Dipke and the CJP, focusing on issues such as examination paper leaks and unemployment. The event drew participation from students, unemployed youth, and families affected by examination-related controversies. Reporting indicated that Dipke described the attack as an attempt to divert attention from the issues being raised by students, reiterating the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET (UG) paper leak issue.
“We will not deviate from our issues; you attack us as much as you want. We will do our protest peacefully and democratically and not deviate from our main issue, which is about more than one crore students suffering injustice, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has to take responsibility for it,” Dipke said in a video message after the incident.
Questions have been raised regarding the adequacy of security arrangements at the Jaipur protest. CJP state spokesperson Abhishek Jain Bittu alleged that local authorities failed to prevent the attack despite police presence at the venue. Analysis showed that protest participant Neelam Kranti also claimed requests for police intervention during the commotion went unanswered.
In response to the Jaipur incident, security was heightened for the subsequent CJP protest at Samvidhan Square in Nagpur. Police officials stated that more than 2,000 young people were expected to participate, and security was increased at key locations across the city. Details emerged that Dipke appealed to residents, students, and youth to join the protest, emphasising its peaceful and democratic nature.
“We will do our protest peacefully and democratically and not deviate from our main issue,” Dipke reiterated, urging supporters not to be distracted by the attack.
Dipke also addressed claims regarding his own alleged past association with the RSS and meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding, “Is that why they attacked me yesterday?” Further statements from Dipke maintained that such incidents occur whenever someone speaks against the government or its ideology.
The RSS has not commented on the allegations, and police investigations into the incident are ongoing. As details emerged, CJP leaders continued to demand accountability from authorities and reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful protest.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.