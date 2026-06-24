CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke To Face IT Ministry Panel Over X Ban

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was summoned to appear before a panel of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on 24 June 2026 regarding the ban imposed on the party’s X (formerly Twitter) account. The ministry requested Dipke’s presence at its headquarters for a hearing concerning the government’s decision to withhold access to the CJP’s official account. Dipke confirmed his attendance and stated that he would present his case before the Review Committee.
According to The Indian Express, Abhijeet Dipke announced his intention to appear before the panel via his personal X account, specifying the time of the hearing as 3 PM on Wednesday. He indicated that the appearance was in direct response to the ministry’s summons regarding the withholding of the @CJP_2029 account.
Dipke is currently leading a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, which has continued for five consecutive days. Coverage revealed that the protest is focused on demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing alleged irregularities in national examinations and the NEET paper-leak controversy.
The ministry’s action to withhold the CJP’s X account has drawn attention to the government’s approach to social media regulation and the process for reviewing such bans. Details provided indicate that the Review Committee is tasked with evaluating the circumstances and justifications for the account’s suspension, as well as hearing representations from affected parties.
“Today at 3 PM, I will personally appear before the Review Committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology regarding the withholding of our account, @CJP_2029,” Dipke posted on X.
Dipke has refused to leave the protest site at Jantar Mantar, maintaining his stance despite the ongoing ban. Reporting indicated that the CJP’s agitation is centred on accountability in the conduct of national examinations and transparency in government actions related to social media restrictions.
The outcome of the hearing before the IT ministry panel remains pending. as developments unfold, further updates are expected regarding the status of the CJP’s X account and the ministry’s response to Dipke’s submissions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.