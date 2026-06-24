CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke To Face IT Ministry Panel Over X Ban

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was summoned to appear before a panel of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on 24 June 2026 regarding the ban imposed on the party’s X (formerly Twitter) account. The ministry requested Dipke’s presence at its headquarters for a hearing concerning the government’s decision to withhold access to the CJP’s official account. Dipke confirmed his attendance and stated that he would present his case before the Review Committee.