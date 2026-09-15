CJI Surya Kant: Judiciary Must Embrace Scrutiny, Essential For Accountability

advertisement
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has stated that the judiciary cannot seek public confidence by placing itself beyond scrutiny. He emphasised that transparency and openness to examination, questioning, and criticism are essential for maintaining institutional accountability. Justice Surya Kant delivered these remarks during the 6th Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture in New Delhi, focusing on the importance of transparency and public trust as foundational pillars of the legal system.
According to Live Law, CJI Surya Kant reiterated that fair, informed, and constructive criticism of judicial functioning is a legitimate and necessary feature of a vibrant constitutional democracy. He stated that the judiciary, as an institution, is not and cannot be averse to criticism, and that such critique is vital for self-correction and accountability.
As reported by The Hindu, Justice Surya Kant referenced the Supreme Court’s recent intervention in the NCERT textbook case, highlighting that institutions do not remain clean by being shielded from scrutiny but by surviving repeated exposure. He explained that transparency in judicial functioning extends beyond open courtrooms and public hearings, requiring that the reasoning behind decisions be open to examination by all, including those adversely affected by the verdict.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, CJI Surya Kant drew a clear distinction between public trust and public approval. He asserted that courts do not earn trust by being liked or by delivering outcomes that people desire, but rather by ensuring that even those who lose cases believe the process was fair. He described this as a more valuable and challenging achievement than mere approval.
During his address, Justice Surya Kant stated, "A court does not earn trust by being liked, or by handing out the outcomes people wanted. It earns trust when the people who lost, who wanted an entirely different result, still walk away believing that the process which decided against them was a fair one. That is a far harder thing to earn than approval, and far more valuable."
Analysis showed that Justice Surya Kant also referenced the 1924 English judgment in R v. Sussex Justices, underscoring the principle that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done. He noted that the appearance of fairness is as important as the substance, as public confidence depends on both.
In his remarks, Justice Surya Kant cautioned that transparency should not be equated with mere public exposure of court proceedings. He recalled the Nanavati trial, noting that intense media attention can coexist with unfair public perceptions, and emphasised that true transparency is a discipline that must be practised consistently.
Coverage revealed that the CJI also addressed the need for ongoing reforms within the judiciary, particularly regarding administrative processes and mechanisms for handling complaints against judges. He assured that robust and responsive systems are in place, but acknowledged that continuous improvement is necessary.
The address further indicated that public trust is the only true currency of judicial authority, and that it must be renewed continuously through fair processes and transparent reasoning.
Justice Surya Kant concluded that transparency and willingness to be scrutinised are essential for the judiciary to maintain legitimacy and public confidence, reinforcing the principle that justice must be both done and seen to be done.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.