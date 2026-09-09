'How Dare The Magistrate...': SC on Notice to Noida Student Over CJP Protests

As reported by The Indian Express, the student, Akshat Tripathi, denied the allegations, stating he had not been present at the university during the period in question due to holidays and online classes. The Supreme Court reiterated that its order was clear and that no penal action should be taken against students, with Chief Justice Surya Kant stating, “No penal action against any student; it was a very clear-cut order. The language is very plain. Even a layman can understand.”