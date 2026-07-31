TISS Mumbai Postpones Convocation; CJI Surya Kant Was To Be The Chief Guest

advertisement
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) postponed its 86th Convocation which was supposed to be held on 2 August 2026 on their Mumbai campus just two days before when hundreds of students and their families had made flight reservations, hotel bookings and are ready to graduate.
The email announcing the postponement was shared after midnight, in the early hours of 31 July by the Registrar.
Various students alleged that the convocation was canceled due to security concerns about Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant attending the convocation as the Chief Guest.
Students shared that on 30 July, a day before the postponement a security meeting was also held on TISS Mumbai campus regarding the convocation ceremony on 2nd August with many police officers attending.
A PSF student member informed that, Prof. M. Mariappan the Dean of Student Affairs when questioned about the reason behind the postponement by a group of students, stated that it was due to "security reasons."
This postponement came after weeks of intimidation around campus regarding protesting at the convocation. "Right Wing groups started threatening students, so many group chats were flooded with messages saying this will ruin your career, your reputation in front of companies who are sitting in the audience for placement, coercing students to not speak."
Messages circulated on WhatsApp student groups read, "Nothing less than an FIR and an immediate arrest. Maybe get a bail but that's for later. For anyone who tried to create 'disturbances' at the protest."
The Progressive Student's Forum has since released a notice demanding accountability over the last minute postponement, which has come not in isolation but after a series of other administrative failure, "The continued delay in declaration of final results and the issuance of degree certificates has already affected students...the postponement further aggravates these difficulties and risks damaging the institution's reputation."
A elected representative from TISS Student Council also shared, "All of the seniors who are here today we just want them to distribute the degree certificates, people have flown from everywhere they are here, let them collect their degree which they are not letting us do right now. That's our number one demand."
Delay in issuance of degree certificates has been an ongoing problem affecting students applying for further studies of jobs requiring proper documentation for their applications.
Elected student representatives from TISS Student Union met with the university's Registrar Dr. Narendra Mishra for a response. Students reported, "He insisted we trust the institution and that it was "unforeseeable circumstance" over and over again. He did not say anything else. They said we will send an email around 4pm in which they will tell us about the degree distribution, how we can get them and information about when it [the convocation] will be now."
At around 3:30 pm the TISS administration emailed students informing that 3 August, Monday will be a non-instructional day with no information about or mention of the Convocation landing as a disappointment for hundreds demanding dialogue and accountability. Closing campus area would also mean less crowds gathering, higher security issues for students protesting.
A graduating student reacted to the admin's response, "What is this about even? Is this about the CJI? Or is it our graduation, 800 people who earned this? Or is it about keeping people off campus?" The University is yet to respond to its students.
(The Quint has reached out to concerned officials at TISS, Mumbai for a response. This story will be updated when we hear from them.)