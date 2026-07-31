TISS Mumbai Postpones Convocation; CJI Surya Kant Was To Be The Chief Guest

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) postponed its 86th Convocation which was supposed to be held on 2 August 2026 on their Mumbai campus just two days before when hundreds of students and their families had made flight reservations, hotel bookings and are ready to graduate.

The email announcing the postponement was shared after midnight, in the early hours of 31 July by the Registrar.

Various students alleged that the convocation was canceled due to security concerns about Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant attending the convocation as the Chief Guest.