Centre Says Air Pollution an Urban Phenomenon, Experts Say Factually Incorrect

The Union government, on Friday, 5 August, told the Parliament that air pollution is primarily an urban phenomenon and the government is focusing on monitoring ambient air quality in the urban areas.

Of the 1,243 air quality monitoring stations covering 465 cities in the country, only 26 have been installed in rural areas – 24 in Punjab and two in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on an experimental basis.