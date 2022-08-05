Repo Rate Hike: Experts Weigh In on RBI's 'Aggressive Stance,' Expect More Hikes

The Reserve Bank (RBI) has adopted an aggressive stance on inflation and may go in for more hikes in the benchmark interest rate in the coming months, say experts.

The central bank on Friday, 5 August, raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points, the third straight increase since May in an effort to cool stubbornly high inflation and defend the rupee.

The repurchase (repo) rate was raised by 50 basis points to lift the interest rate to the pre-pandemic level. The 5.40 percent repo rate was last seen in August 2019.