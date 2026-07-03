Centre Issues Notices To Telegram, Signal Over Username Features

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued formal notices to messaging platforms Telegram and Signal, requesting detailed explanations of their username features and the safeguards in place to prevent misuse. This action follows a similar notice sent to WhatsApp regarding its proposed username feature. The government’s primary concern is that usernames, which allow users to connect without sharing phone numbers, could facilitate fraud and impersonation.

According to Financial Express, the notices to Telegram and Signal were sent on 2 July 2026, with the government specifically asking Telegram to justify the continued availability of its username feature. The ministry has sought information on how these platforms are addressing risks associated with scams and identity fraud enabled by usernames.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the government’s move comes a day after WhatsApp was directed to pause the rollout of its username feature and provide a detailed response within three days. Officials have expressed that hiding phone numbers behind usernames complicates the tracing of users, especially in the context of rising impersonation-driven scams in India.

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As highlighted by Deccan Herald, MeitY has asked both Telegram and Signal to outline the measures they have implemented to prevent fraud, impersonation, and other misuse linked to usernames. The government’s notice to Telegram also requests justification for the continued operation of the username feature on its platform.

Midway through the regulatory scrutiny, further details emerged that the government’s concerns are not limited to new features but extend to existing username systems on Telegram and Signal. The ministry has questioned how these platforms are mitigating risks of phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks, which are enabled by allowing users to interact without revealing their phone numbers.

The Centre’s notice to Telegram specifically asked, “why the platform should be allowed to continue offering the username feature.”

Analysis showed that the government’s examination of username features forms part of a wider initiative to tackle the surge in cybercrime, including phishing and digital arrest scams. Authorities contend that usernames may enable fraudsters to more easily pose as prominent individuals or organisations, hindering investigations by limiting the amount of visible identity information.

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Measures introduced by WhatsApp, including reserving usernames for public figures and offering optional username identifiers, have been highlighted as possible safeguards, yet the government remains uneasy about the platform’s overall risk profile. Reporting indicated that WhatsApp’s username function is optional, not searchable by the general public, and incorporates extra security features, but its deployment has been halted while further consultations take place.

Amid government scrutiny, reports state that WhatsApp has released detailed FAQs explaining how it intends to tackle issues of impersonation, scams, and unwanted contact as users start reserving usernames. The company maintains that only verified account holders will be able to claim protected names and that extra security measures, including username keys, are being provided.

“Usernames are not available for messaging yet. When they are, and you get a message from someone new, we’ll let you know the country origin, and a warning for first time outreach,” WhatsApp stated in its FAQs.

Additional attention has been directed toward the possibility that username-based systems could impede law enforcement, particularly when accounts are created using foreign phone numbers. The Department of Telecommunications’ SIM-binding mandate—which requires messaging accounts to be tied to physical SIM cards for traceability—is also a key factor in the current regulatory discussion.