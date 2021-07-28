Anil Deshmukh Case: CBI Searches 12 Locations in Maharashtra

File Photo: Anil Deshmukh, Former Home Minister, Maharashtra
(Photo: PTI)
Moving ahead with its investigation into the alleged bribery and misuse-of-office case, involving former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 12 locations in Maharashtra, including the residence of ACP Sanjay Patil and DCP Raju Bhujbal.
A CBI source told IANS, "Searches at 12 locations in Maharashtra were conducted on Tuesday, 27 July, after the roles of several people came up during the probe."
The source said that the agency conducted searches at the residential premises of ACP Patil in Mumbai and Pune and those of DCP Bhujbal in Mumbai and Ahmednagar.
The source said that besides ACP and the DCP, the CBI also carried out searches at premises of several middlemen in Nashik, Sangli, Thane, Solapur and Usmanabad districts.
The court had passed directions on the basis of a petition filed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who alleged Deshmukh had demanded Rs 100 crore to be collected as bribes from bars and restaurants in the city.
On 20 March, Singh, in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleged that Deshmukh had asked the now-suspended API, Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore, from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.
According to CBI officials, case against Deshmukh was registered after the agency was satisfied there was enough evidence to proceed with a regular case against the NCP leader.
