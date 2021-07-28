Anil Deshmukh Case: CBI Searches 12 Locations in Maharashtra

Moving ahead with its investigation into the alleged bribery and misuse-of-office case, involving former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 12 locations in Maharashtra, including the residence of ACP Sanjay Patil and DCP Raju Bhujbal.



A CBI source told IANS, "Searches at 12 locations in Maharashtra were conducted on Tuesday, 27 July, after the roles of several people came up during the probe."

The source said that the agency conducted searches at the residential premises of ACP Patil in Mumbai and Pune and those of DCP Bhujbal in Mumbai and Ahmednagar.