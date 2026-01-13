Karur Stampede Probe: CBI Summon TVK Chief Vijay Again on 19 January

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to summon Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for a second round of questioning on 19 January 2026 in connection with the Karur stampede case. The investigation pertains to the stampede that occurred during a TVK rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on 27 September 2025, resulting in 41 deaths and multiple injuries.

Vijay was previously questioned for several hours at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on 12 January.