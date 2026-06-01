Pregnant Dalit Woman Dies at Jharkhand's Dhaura Coal Site; Probe Initiated

A 25-year-old pregnant Dalit woman died in Bokaro district, Jharkhand, following an altercation over leftover coal collection at a railway siding on the night of 29 May 2026. The incident occurred at the Dhaura coal site under Bermo police station limits. The woman, identified as Anita Devi, collapsed during the dispute and was declared dead at the Regional Hospital in Dhori. Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances of her death.